First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (NASDAQ:MDIV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (NASDAQ:MDIV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.076 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 21st. This is a boost from First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

NASDAQ:MDIV traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.75. The company had a trading volume of 75,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,847. First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.66.

