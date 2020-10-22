First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:FMHI)

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 21st.

Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock opened at $51.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.55. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $42.51 and a 12-month high of $55.26.

