First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund stock opened at $8.45 on Thursday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund has a 1 year low of $5.23 and a 1 year high of $9.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.30.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund Company Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in senior loan of any maturity to create its portfolio. The fund employs bottom-up fundamental analysis to make its investments.

