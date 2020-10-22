First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd.
Shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund stock opened at $8.45 on Thursday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund has a 1 year low of $5.23 and a 1 year high of $9.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.30.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund Company Profile
