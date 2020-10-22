First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.127 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 21st. This is a boost from First Trust Senior Loan Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Shares of FTSL opened at $46.24 on Thursday. First Trust Senior Loan Fund has a 52-week low of $34.85 and a 52-week high of $48.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.52.

