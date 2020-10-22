First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:FCVT)

First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 21st.

Shares of FCVT stock opened at $41.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.60 and a 200-day moving average of $36.47. First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $24.20 and a 12-month high of $43.49.

