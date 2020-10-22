First Trust Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:FDIV) Declares $0.17 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:FDIV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 21st.

Shares of First Trust Strategic Income ETF stock opened at $45.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.95. First Trust Strategic Income ETF has a 1 year low of $37.26 and a 1 year high of $51.80.

