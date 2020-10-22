First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.204 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 21st. This is a positive change from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $47.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.51. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $49.17.

