First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

FIXD opened at $54.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.74. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $45.38 and a 1 year high of $58.74.

