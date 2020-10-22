FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE FCFS traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,900. FirstCash has a one year low of $55.22 and a one year high of $96.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.21.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FCFS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of FirstCash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstCash has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

