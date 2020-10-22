Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) PT Raised to $170.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Five9 from $108.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Five9 from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Five9 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.59.

Five9 stock opened at $141.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of -362.04 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.81 and its 200-day moving average is $112.02. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $51.48 and a fifty-two week high of $148.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 9.07 and a quick ratio of 9.07.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Five9 had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $99.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Five9’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $436,708.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,910,732.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $1,936,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 113,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,597,915.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,123 shares of company stock valued at $17,186,131 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the first quarter worth $27,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the second quarter valued at $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the second quarter valued at $92,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Five9 by 30,200.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Five9 in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

