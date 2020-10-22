Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the savings and loans company on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th.

Shares of NYSE:FBC opened at $31.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.24. Flagstar Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.76 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.30.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.56. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.

In other news, Director David J. Matlin sold 6,900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $207,345,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Ciroli acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $60,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

