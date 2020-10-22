Focusrite Plc (TUNE.L) (LON:TUNE) Shares Gap Down to $1,010.00

Focusrite Plc (TUNE.L) (LON:TUNE)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1,010.00, but opened at $980.00. Focusrite Plc (TUNE.L) shares last traded at $980.00, with a volume of 32,206 shares changing hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of Focusrite Plc (TUNE.L) in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 810 ($10.58) price objective for the company.

Get Focusrite Plc (TUNE.L) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.36, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 845.47 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 692. The stock has a market cap of $505.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.98.

Focusrite Plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for professionals and amateur musicians worldwide. It operates through Focusrite, Novation, and Distribution segments. The company provides audio interface and other products for audio recording musicians under the Focusrite and Focusrite Pro brands; and products that are used in the creation of electronic music using synthesisers, grooveboxes, controllers, and software and apps under the Novation and Ampify brands.

See Also: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Focusrite Plc (TUNE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focusrite Plc (TUNE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.