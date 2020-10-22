Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target Raised to $9.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its target price lifted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on F. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $4.30 to $6.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.39.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $7.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $9.57.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.95. The business had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 4.3% in the third quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,530 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 31,112 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.3% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 64,272 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 7.3% during the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,914 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 39.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,840 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

