Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target Raised to $9.00

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its target price raised by analysts at Barclays from $8.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on F. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $4.30 to $6.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.39.

Shares of F opened at $7.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $9.57.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.95. The business had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. Ford Motor had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 93.0% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 61.0% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 5,280 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth $32,000. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 59.9% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,337 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 73.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

