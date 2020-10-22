Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of Franklin Universal Trust stock opened at $6.96 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.77. Franklin Universal Trust has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $8.31.

About Franklin Universal Trust

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

