Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th.
Shares of Franklin Universal Trust stock opened at $6.96 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.77. Franklin Universal Trust has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $8.31.
About Franklin Universal Trust
