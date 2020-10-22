Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Acquires 4,905 Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 311,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $11,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFF. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 10,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 38.4% during the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 180,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,596,000 after buying an additional 50,228 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 35,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 145,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after buying an additional 7,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 489.5% during the third quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 6,975 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PFF opened at $36.55 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.51 and a 200-day moving average of $35.25. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $38.33.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.