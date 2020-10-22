Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Acquires New Holdings in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Altice USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Altice USA by 258.8% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Altice USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Altice USA stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.00. 34,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,977,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Altice USA Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.78 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.84 and its 200-day moving average is $25.46.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Analysts predict that Altice USA Inc will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Altice USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Altice USA to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

In related news, COO Abdelhakim Boubazine sold 468,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $12,891,230.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,919,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,779,925. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 3,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $92,631,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,069,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,605,391.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,395,127 shares of company stock worth $123,374,673 over the last quarter. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

See Also: Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.