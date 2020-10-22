Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Acquires Shares of 2,586 Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,586 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SQ. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Square by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 4.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. FCG Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 2.3% in the second quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 10.3% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Square by 3.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $539,913.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,776 shares in the company, valued at $18,601,535.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 3,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.03, for a total transaction of $593,756.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,310 shares in the company, valued at $6,627,729.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 689,905 shares of company stock worth $112,143,728 over the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on SQ. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Square from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Compass Point upgraded Square from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Square from $136.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Square from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Square in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.85.

NYSE SQ traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $180.04. 28,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,778,380. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.96 and a 200 day moving average of $116.58. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.33 and a 12-month high of $193.44. The company has a market cap of $78.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.81 and a beta of 2.68.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.