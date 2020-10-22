Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Buys Shares of 1,199 Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Pool during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Pool during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Pool during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pool during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

POOL stock traded up $4.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $360.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $160.35 and a twelve month high of $363.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.78 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $322.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.46.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.78. Pool had a return on equity of 69.72% and a net margin of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. Pool’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pool news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 4,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total value of $1,548,859.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 99,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,734,142.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.27, for a total transaction of $1,088,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,542 shares in the company, valued at $21,621,436.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,793 shares of company stock worth $18,396,927 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on POOL. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $326.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Sidoti raised their target price on Pool from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.00.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

