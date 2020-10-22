Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Buys Shares of 4,454 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,454 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Comcast by 89.5% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 41,467,038 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,581,552,000 after purchasing an additional 19,581,216 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 28,523,676 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,111,853,000 after buying an additional 10,620,893 shares in the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at $279,058,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,925,320 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,131,972,000 after buying an additional 2,651,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 707.1% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,294,523 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $78,886,000 after buying an additional 2,010,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $44.83. 167,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,526,702. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $47.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.29.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.56 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.18.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.