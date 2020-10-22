Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Cuts Position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC trimmed its position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NYSE:NOW opened at $510.95 on Thursday. ServiceNow Inc has a 12-month low of $213.99 and a 12-month high of $533.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.66, a P/E/G ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $481.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $411.38.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NOW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $465.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ServiceNow from $460.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. OTR Global downgraded ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Edward Jones began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on ServiceNow from $440.00 to $481.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.15.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,559 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.44, for a total transaction of $671,055.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,857.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 28,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.38, for a total value of $14,739,868.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,973.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,787 shares of company stock valued at $48,034,144 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.