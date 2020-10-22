Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 414.3% during the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 300.0% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 96.2% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 64.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $284.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $279.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.72. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $164.93 and a 12-month high of $303.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.388 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

