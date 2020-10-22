Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Decreases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 237,242 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,549 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $12,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 390.4% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $53.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.54. The company has a market cap of $227.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,465.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.18.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

