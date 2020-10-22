Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,182 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises 2.4% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $21,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Danaher by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,336,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $943,593,000 after acquiring an additional 96,524 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,508,036 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $485,547,000 after acquiring an additional 155,156 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,960,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $523,479,000 after acquiring an additional 75,308 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,809,820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $496,860,000 after acquiring an additional 30,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,801,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $495,361,000 after acquiring an additional 922,949 shares in the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other Danaher news, SVP William King sold 26,982 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.09, for a total value of $5,371,846.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,937,062.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Schwieters sold 6,014 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.95, for a total transaction of $1,166,415.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,925,166.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 530,474 shares of company stock valued at $104,501,669 in the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $226.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $160.72 billion, a PE ratio of 48.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $211.94 and its 200-day moving average is $185.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.20. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $119.60 and a 52 week high of $229.75.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 11.88%. Danaher’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $183.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.00.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.