Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $1.16 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC reduced its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,315 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 83,141 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,183,588 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $444,437,000 after purchasing an additional 431,401 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,685,577 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,008,435,000 after purchasing an additional 763,798 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 35,295 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after purchasing an additional 16,082 shares during the period. Finally, AXA lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 127,555 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $47,897,000 after purchasing an additional 22,374 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Netflix from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Netflix from $534.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BofA Securities dropped their price target on Netflix from $625.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $521.65.

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total transaction of $4,750,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,611,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel David A. Hyman sold 26,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $13,531,370.58. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 38,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,223,306.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 332,986 shares of company stock worth $169,898,723. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NFLX stock opened at $491.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $215.68 billion, a PE ratio of 82.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $507.97 and a 200-day moving average of $467.78. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $265.80 and a 12-month high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

