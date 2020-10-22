Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $18.31 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.1% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,929 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,155,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,614,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,581.24 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,726.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,078.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,511.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,443.85.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,760.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1,550.00 to $1,600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,686.58.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

