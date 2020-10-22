Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $18.63 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $18,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 644.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $159.92 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.94. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

