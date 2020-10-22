Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $2.64 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC reduced its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. FAI Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% during the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on PG. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Truist boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.71.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $648,256.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,704 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,629.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $3,906,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,605,924.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 272,757 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,374 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock opened at $142.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $356.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.34. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $145.87.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

