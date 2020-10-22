Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $206,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.9% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.49. The company had a trading volume of 35,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,886,442. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.17. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

