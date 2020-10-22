Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $342,000 Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lessened its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 11.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 50.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 38 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMG traded down $74.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,292.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,507. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.00 and a twelve month high of $1,384.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,283.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,089.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.68, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,250.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,155.00 to $1,235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $780.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,248.07.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

