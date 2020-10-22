Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $454,000 Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC decreased its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,786 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Garmin by 6.0% during the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Garmin by 102.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 8,967 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its stake in Garmin by 61.0% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 42,495 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Garmin by 39.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Garmin by 239.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 8,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.88% of the company’s stock.

Garmin stock opened at $98.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.32. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $61.04 and a 12-month high of $106.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.94.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.53. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 24.82%. The business had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GRMN. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Garmin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Garmin from $101.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Garmin from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Garmin from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.86.

In related news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,450 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $149,727.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,622 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $165,330.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,721.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

