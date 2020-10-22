Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $619,000 Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC trimmed its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. DC Investments Management LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 16,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.23, for a total transaction of $195,985.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,911,352.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine A. Knupp sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total value of $2,065,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,478,040.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,009 shares of company stock valued at $5,720,053. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZTS. Citigroup upped their price target on Zoetis from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Zoetis from $112.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Zoetis from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zoetis from $125.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.14.

ZTS stock opened at $162.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $77.71 billion, a PE ratio of 47.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.40 and a 200-day moving average of $144.40. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $168.96.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.