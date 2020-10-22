Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $901,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lessened its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,606 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 212.3% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 844.0% in the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 15.0% in the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. KeyCorp downgraded AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.46.

T stock opened at $27.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.69. The company has a market cap of $190.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

