Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Invests $202,000 in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $202.18. The stock had a trading volume of 650 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,521. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $126.00 and a 1 year high of $209.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $198.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.76.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.