Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Invests $216,000 in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 714.3% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 73.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,887,717. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 40.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $84.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.51.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $414.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.77 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 30.30%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a oct 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 84.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Scotiabank raised shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.77.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

