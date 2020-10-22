Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Invests $407,000 in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. State Street Corp raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,119,481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $207,843,000 after purchasing an additional 18,149 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 18.3% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 873,976 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $220,272,000 after purchasing an additional 135,016 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 452,993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 21.4% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 441,426 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,955,000 after purchasing an additional 77,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 406,169 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $102,357,000 after purchasing an additional 9,491 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.59, for a total value of $1,064,667.50. Also, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.73, for a total value of $162,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,596 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,245.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,201 shares of company stock worth $4,315,494. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $347.36. 179,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,857. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $328.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.38. EPAM Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $151.97 and a 12 month high of $356.48.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $632.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.71 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $258.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $342.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.79.

EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

