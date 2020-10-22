Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Lowers Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lessened its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 892 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 118.0% in the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 955,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $678,941,000 after purchasing an additional 517,041 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 13.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,379,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,401,719,000 after purchasing an additional 406,587 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 47.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 803,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $571,037,000 after purchasing an additional 259,788 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 165.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 351,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,463,000 after purchasing an additional 218,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,593,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,553,510,000 after purchasing an additional 181,091 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 15,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.16, for a total value of $13,217,725.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 7,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.00, for a total transaction of $6,608,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,599 shares of company stock valued at $21,825,114 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CSGP shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $780.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $850.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $820.67.

CSGP stock opened at $821.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $842.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $737.66. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $500.24 and a 52-week high of $939.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.17 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 14.01 and a current ratio of 14.01.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. CoStar Group had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

