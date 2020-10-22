Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Lowers Stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lessened its holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Clorox accounts for 2.0% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC owned 0.07% of Clorox worth $17,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its holdings in Clorox by 1.2% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH raised its holdings in Clorox by 1.5% in the second quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 4.1% in the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Clorox by 7.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $249.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $269.00 to $263.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.42.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $211.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $213.08 and a 200 day moving average of $211.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Clorox Co has a 12-month low of $144.31 and a 12-month high of $239.87.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 138.70%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

In related news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 12,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.97, for a total transaction of $3,051,564.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,355,062.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 10,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total transaction of $2,365,559.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,004.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

