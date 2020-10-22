Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,365,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954,127 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 45.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 9,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,790,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,083,000 after purchasing an additional 49,259 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,679,711. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $45.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

