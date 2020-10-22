Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC cut its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies makes up approximately 1.8% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $16,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. TAP Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 34,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 37,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,917,000 after purchasing an additional 14,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $374.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $413.00.

ROP opened at $421.46 on Thursday. Roper Technologies Inc has a one year low of $240.00 and a one year high of $455.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $408.05 and its 200-day moving average is $390.41. The company has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.06.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.27. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 29.75%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were paid a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.71%.

In other news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.67, for a total transaction of $1,331,010.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,387,806.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $17,600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,214 shares in the company, valued at $106,574,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,000 shares of company stock worth $26,127,810 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

