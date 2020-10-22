Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 102 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC decreased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMM. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.79.

In other news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total transaction of $367,196.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,493.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $170.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $182.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

