Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 1,080 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC decreased its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. The Progressive makes up about 2.2% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $19,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,038,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,447,841,000 after purchasing an additional 733,212 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,115,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,659,000 after buying an additional 1,959,785 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,976,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,648,000 after buying an additional 66,946 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,672,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $293,870,000 after buying an additional 553,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,436,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $275,295,000 after buying an additional 149,991 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of The Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of The Progressive from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.92.

PGR opened at $93.60 on Thursday. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $62.18 and a 12-month high of $102.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 3,292 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $317,414.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,318. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.14, for a total transaction of $275,729.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,982,840.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,017,393 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

