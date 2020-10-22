Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 113 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC trimmed its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 5.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,919,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 1,266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 329.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 7,500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total value of $2,132,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,229,880.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 25,303 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.43, for a total value of $7,272,841.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,830,450.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,174 shares of company stock worth $10,987,914 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZBRA. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Stephens began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $302.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $309.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.00.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $291.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $150.06 and a 12 month high of $300.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.90.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.97 million. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.02 EPS. Analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.