Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 2,528 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,528 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the second quarter valued at $67,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter valued at $152,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 8.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter valued at $205,000. 52.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BEP traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.40. 8 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,589. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of -115.87 and a beta of 0.53. Brookfield Renewable Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $24.07 and a fifty-two week high of $56.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.94.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.30). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $651.00 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.434 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. CSFB reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.72.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

