Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 285 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC decreased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,914 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $11,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $280.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $794.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $265.92 and its 200 day moving average is $236.78. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FB. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.50.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total transaction of $3,853,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.76, for a total transaction of $45,543.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,269.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,372,570. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.