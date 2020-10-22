Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 490 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,167,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,575,000 after purchasing an additional 939,971 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,977,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,615,000 after purchasing an additional 354,401 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,524,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,287 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,723,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,771,000 after purchasing an additional 238,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,096,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,305,000 after purchasing an additional 74,926 shares in the last quarter.

IWR stock opened at $60.14 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.24. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

