Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 55 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 5,040,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,267,000 after buying an additional 2,245,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,351,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,413,000 after buying an additional 1,307,476 shares during the last quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,782,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,132,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4,442.7% in the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 561,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,371,000 after buying an additional 548,982 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWB opened at $191.85 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.39. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $120.20 and a 12 month high of $199.87.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.