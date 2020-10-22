Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 585 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC reduced its stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $11,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,619,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,796,000 after buying an additional 70,533 shares in the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,835,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,111,000 after purchasing an additional 24,643 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,788,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,205,000 after purchasing an additional 406,045 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,225,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,916,000 after purchasing an additional 32,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,192,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,436,000 after purchasing an additional 111,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

PNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.47.

PNC opened at $110.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.03 and a 200 day moving average of $107.20. The company has a market cap of $46.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.24. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12 month low of $79.41 and a 12 month high of $161.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.