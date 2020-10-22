Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 850 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,912 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,431,168 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,469,860,000 after acquiring an additional 15,843,802 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 109.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,962,944 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,650,358,000 after buying an additional 15,627,102 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,508,528 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $448,259,000 after buying an additional 2,473,703 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,125,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,498,824 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $635,539,000 after buying an additional 1,687,199 shares in the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $59.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $62.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.19 and its 200 day moving average is $55.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.25.

In other Oracle news, CAO W Corey West sold 5,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $327,970.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 115,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,038,367.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $6,856,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,673 shares of company stock worth $7,906,167 over the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

