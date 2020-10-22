Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 930 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lowered its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 35,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,817,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 164.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,590,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,735,000 after buying an additional 396,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,158,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,620,000 after buying an additional 228,155 shares during the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America cut their price target on Truist Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.68.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $42.03. 7,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,714,973. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.38. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $56.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Nichols Thompson purchased 6,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 7,416 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $283,884.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

